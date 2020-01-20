Home

Donald "Don" Cottrell died peacefully in Columbus at the age of 72.
Don was survived by his wife of 53 years, Bernadine Cottrell; two daughters Carrie Blackburn and Dineen Cottrell; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brady Moore; his mother Madge Sears; his brother, Ricky Moore; and his sister, Carol Moore.
Don was born on July 23, 1947. He was born and raised in Logan, West Virginia. He married Bernadine Cottrell on July 19, 1966 at 19 years of age. After moving to Cleveland, he began working in the auto repair business. He was cremated as he previously requested. He is loved and will be missed greatly.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 21, 2010
