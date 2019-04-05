LOGAN - Donald R. Farrow, 91, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 3, 2019, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation, Logan. Don was born May 27, 1927, in Athens, Ohio, to Charles Farrow and Ethel Dunkle Farrow.

He was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran serving in the Pacific Theatre, a graduate of Athens High School, a former Western Southern agent, former owner of Farrow's Marathon Station in Logan, formerly drove a Coke truck, formerly worked for Ohio Operating Engineers Testing, and was an auxilliary police officer for the City of Logan for several years.

Don was a member of Mingo Lodge 171 F&AM, Scottish Rite - meritorious service award, Aladdin Shrine, Tarhe Shrine, Hocking Hills Shrine, Kentucky Colonels, Past Masters Unit, Royal Order of Jesters, Eastern Star, Logan York Rite.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna (Tim) Peterson of Logan; granddaughter, Emily (Dustin) Anderson of Logan; grandson, Adam (Traci) Brooks of Yuba City; and five great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jean Farrow, who passed in 2017; sisters, Mary Ellen Phillips, Louann Gretz-Fouty.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, with Rev. Elizabeth R. Wagner officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home on Sunday at 5-8 p.m., with Masonic services to follow at 7:30.

The family suggests donations be made to the Logan Care and Rehab, 300 Arlington Ave, Logan, Ohio 43138.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary