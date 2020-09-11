Donald Hawkins

PLANO, TX - Donald Keith Hawkins, 94, of Plano, TX, passed away from a short illness Monday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2020 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. Born May 9,1926 in Athens, OH, he was the son of Wilfred Hawkins and Mabel Woodard Hawkins.

A 1944 graduate of Athens High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, graduating several months early, to proudly serve in World War II. After a short period of training he deployed to the Pacific on the USS LCS-128 ship as an Electrician and Gyro-Compass expert. He was present at Iwo Jima, and was aboard the first ship into Nagasaki to secure the area and provide humanitarian aide.

He returned to Athens at the end of World War II where he married his late wife, Loretta Ervin, and lived there for a short time before spending most of his adult life residing in Dunbar, West Virginia. He moved to Plano, Texas after retirement to be near his son and grandchildren.

He was a Master Electrician working for Ostrin Electric Company in Charleston, West Virginia and around the state for over 40 years and owned the company for three years at the end of his career.

Don is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kim Hawkins of Plano, TX; his grandchildren, Erica Fivash of Sachse, TX and Ryan Hawkins of Wylie, TX and their spouses, Michael Fivash and Lindsey Hawkins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 Years, Loretta Mary (Ervin) Hawkins on July 21, 2004 and his brother, Robert Hawkins.

Graveside services with veteran's honors will be held at Alexander Cemetery, near Athens, Ohio at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Jager and Sons Funeral Home is coordinating the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.







