GLOUSTER - Donald J. Eing, 81 of Glouster passed away Friday May 1, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. Born Aug. 31, 1938 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Clarence and Jeanette Denune Eing. He was a retired steel worker. Don enjoyed going to flea markets collecting items, especially antiques and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by two sons, Donald (Tammy) Eing of Millfield and Jeff (Tammy) Eing of Trimble; four daughters, Donna Eing of Glouster, Kay (Mitch) Brunton of Glouster, Teri (Dennis) Jayjohn of Lancaster, and Sharon (Marty) Long of Millfield; eight grandsons, Charlie (Nikki) Roberts, J.J. Jones, Jesse Brunton, Anthony (Brittany) Davis, Joe Eing, Nick (Caitlin) Eing, and Jackson and Jefferson Long; eight granddaughters, Michelle (Carl) Brunton, Monica (Joe) Gwilym, Amy (Mike) Sandberg, Erica (Steven) Coen, Sheri (Tyler) Barrett, Allissa Jayjohn, Tabitha Jayjohn, and Rita Long; 21 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathy (Tim) Smedley of Chesterhill and Jane (Mike) Totman of Zanesville.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Richards Eing; a brother, Gilbert Eing; and two sisters, Rose Shaw and Ilene Snyder.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Trimble with Pastor Ernie Eing officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Don's memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 4 to May 6, 2020.