ATHENS - Donald Allen Nichols Sr., 84, of Athens, passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020 from dementia. Don was born on Dec. 5, 1935 in Bartlett, OH. He was the son of Herbert and Margaret Nichols.
Don is survived by a son, Don (Linda) Nichols Jr. of Circleville, a daughter-in-law, Treva Nichols of Athens; daughter, Dia (Kent) Knudson of Athens; three grandchildren, Christy Nichols (Nick Seabold) of Columbus, Joel Nichols (Tiffany Mahoney) of Athens and Kali Knudson of Athens; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Adelynn Seabold of Columbus, Landon Nichols, Paislee Mahoney and Kashton Nichols of Athens; and three siblings, Jean (Richard) Britton, Rita Mullenix, and Charles (Judie) Nichols.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Darlene Nichols, on June 10, 2020; and their son, Dana Nichols, on Aug. 8, 2020.
Don graduated from Vincent High School in 1953. That same year, at the age of 17, he went to work as a meter reader for Columbia Gas of Ohio. He started working in Columbus, Ohio, where he met and married his wife Darlene in 1955. He was transferred to Athens in 1957, where they had three children. In 1984, Don was promoted to Area Manager of Columbia Gas in Jackson, Ohio. He retired in 1995 after 42 years of service, and they moved back to Athens to be closer to their growing family.
Don was an active member at Athens Church of Christ. He enjoyed the outdoors and activities such as camping, bowling, watching sports, and collecting toy cars, tractors and train sets. Don was a very loving, kind, and modest person who would drop anything to help anyone out. The thing he cherished most was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hickory Creek and Ohio Health Hospice. They would also like to thank all of his dear friends, caring neighbors, and amazing church family.
A private family graveside service, at Don's request, was held Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Athens Memory Gardens, officiated by Bruce Stoker, Minister. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Athens Church of Christ, 785 W. Union St., Athens OH 45701.