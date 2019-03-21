Home

Donna Dishong
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ATHENS - Donna Pauline "Pod" Dishong, 87, of Athens, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Laurels of Athens.
She was born Sept. 17, 1931 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Millard A. and Blanche M. Barron Delong.
She was a Nurse's Aide for Appalachia Visiting Nurses. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Pod is survived by sons, James (Connie) Dishong of Shade and Patrick (Cindy) Dishong of New Straitsville; daughter, Patricia (Anthony "Tony") McQuaid of Nelsonville; six grandchildren, Jamie Dishong, Roxanne (Jeff) Davis, Joe (Cindy) Dishong, Derek (Lilly) McQuaid, Shasta (Adam) Dreese and Kyle (Ally) McQuaid; four great-grandchildren, Lila, Carter, Greyson and Arietta; sister, Delores Morman of Millfield; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Travis Dishong; brother, Robert Delong.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Donna "Pod" Dishong may be made to the OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 22, 2019
