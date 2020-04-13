Home

White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Coolville Cemetery
Donna Russell Obituary
COOLVILLE - Donna J. Russell , 81, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Arcadia Valley Nursing Center.
She was born July 21, 1938 in Hockingport, OH, to the late William and Ruby Kapple Gillian. Donna worked for several years at the Best Photo Plant in Coolville and Econoline Construction in Belpre, OH. She retired from the Federal Hocking School District after driving school bus for 20 years. She participated in several State School Bus Safety Road-e-o- Programs and won several competition awards. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, yard sales, gardening and pizza parties on the patio with family and friends.
Donna is survived by her children, Janeen (Jeff) Moss of Shelby, NC, Steve (Sunshine) Russell of Coolville, OH, Ronald (Robin) Russell of Coolville, OH and Lori (Cheryl) Russell of Shelby, NC. She is survived by nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sister, Carol (Harry) Dunfee of Morrow, OH; and a special son-in-law, Mike Parrish.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Russell; son, Barry; great-grandson, Tyler; three brothers; one sister; and second husband, Glenn.
The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the wonderful workers at Arcadia for taking such good care of our mom for the last four and a half years. Also, thanks to Pastor Rick Bourne for his kindness and caring.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.
There will be no visitation.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 13, 2020
