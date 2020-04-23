Home

Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Doris Campbell
Doris Campbell


1932 - 2020
Doris Campbell Obituary
Doris I. Campbell, 87, of The Plains, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 10, 1932 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth Thacker Call.
She Worked for Brooks Shoe Company in Nelsonville, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Athens.
Doris is survived granddaughter, Kristin Miller of Athens; great-grandson, Jackson; daughter-in-law Jean Marie Cackowski; brothers, Rodney (Connie) Call and David (Shirley) Call both of Nelsonville; sisters, Jean Evans of Albany and Barbara (Roy) Shirley of Groveport; nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Campbell; and brothers, Howard "Eddie" Call and Roger Call.
Donations in memory of Doris Campbell may be made to the ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., #221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.
It was the wish of Doris to be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 24, 2020
