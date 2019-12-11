|
|
ATHENS - Doris W. Conyers, 95, of Athens, formerly of Hamilton, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born July 20, 1924 in Millville, she was the daughter of the late M.J. Wuest & Dorothy Haiber Wuest.
A 1942 graduate of Hamilton High School, she was employed during World War II as a "Rosie the Riveter" assembling nose wheels on B-24 Bombers. She held a special connection with this job as her brother James Wuest was a U.S. Army Air Corps Pilot who flew a B-24 Bomber, serving in the European Theatre during the War. Tragically he was killed in a transport plane accident at the end of World War II.
Doris was an active community member of Hamilton. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, where she was superintendent and a teacher in the Sunday School program and served on numerous committees. She was a Girl Scout Leader and active member of the PTA. Doris was a lifelong avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She was a 77-year member of Washington Chapter 195 Order of Eastern Star. Doris was a voracious reader of newspapers and books, and, completed cross word puzzles in ink. She was a devoted caregiver to her parents and her late husband, James W. Conyers.
Doris is survived by two daughters, Barbara (James R.) Gaskell of Athens and Ginny (Paul Smail) Vayda of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; also surviving are grandchildren, Sarah Gaskell of Athens, David Gaskell of Newport News, Virginia, and Susan Gaskell Merryman of Columbus.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James W. Conyers; and her brother, James Wuest.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 29 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, 2 S. College St., Athens. Rev. Robert McDowell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Athens County Food Bank. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 12, 2019