Doris Ford

COOLVILLE - Doris "Janet" Ford, 77, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.
She was born March 5, 1943 in Guysville, OH, daughter of the late Orville Johnny and Ida Young Bean.
Janet is survived by two daughters, Connie and Brian Garrett and Becky and John Peerey; a son, Tim and Linda Ford; grandchildren, Lindsay (Cody) Endick, Evan Garrett, Adrian Stover, Austin and Christy Ford, Meghan (Matt) Takacs and Sydney Frazier; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary and Joy Bean and Kenny and Bonnie Bean.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ford; daughter, Brenda Stover; and a brother, Curtis Bean.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from noon until time of service.
