1/
Doris Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOLVILLE - Doris "Janet" Ford, 77, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville.
She was born March 5, 1943 in Guysville, OH, daughter of the late Orville Johnny and Ida Young Bean.
Janet is survived by two daughters, Connie and Brian Garrett and Becky and John Peerey; a son, Tim and Linda Ford; grandchildren, Lindsay (Cody) Endick, Evan Garrett, Adrian Stover, Austin and Christy Ford, Meghan (Matt) Takacs and Sydney Frazier; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary and Joy Bean and Kenny and Bonnie Bean.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ford; daughter, Brenda Stover; and a brother, Curtis Bean.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from noon until time of service.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White-Schwarzel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved