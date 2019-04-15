ATHENS - Doris Green, 94, passed away late in the evening on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a resident of The Lindley Inn of The Plains at the time of her passing, but Athens was her home.

Born Sept. 5, 1924 in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late John and Hope VanOsdol.

She moved to Athens in 1959 when her late husband (Donald) took a position with the Education Department at Ohio University. Following his death in 1972, she went to school and became an LPN, working at O'Bleness Hospital until she retired. She was active with the Athens City Library, P.E.O, and The Good Shepard Episcopal Church. Doris's friendly face and exceptionally kind demeanor will long be remembered by those who met her. Her family and her friends in Athens were her life.

She is survived by three sons, David (Mimi), Mike (Donna) and Steve (Kathy); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, sisters Dorothy and Delores; and a brother, John.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly.

A service will be held at The Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Athens on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. with a gathering of friends and family at the church following the service. She will be buried alongside her husband in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Burlington, Iowa, on Saturday, April 27 following a private graveside ceremony. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary