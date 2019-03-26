ALBANY - Dorothea Grace Robb-Lean, 53, formally of Albany, Ohio, went to be with the Lord March 23, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., after a long battle with cancer. Born March 6, 1966, in Newark, Ohio, she was the daughter of Rita Broghammer Robb and the late Walter J. Robb.

A true Angel, Dorothea loved the water and sailed around the world after graduating Alexander High School in 1984. Combining her love of cooking and life on the sea, she became a chef on large yachts, graduating from cooking schools in Austalia and France and from The Culinary Institute of America in New York. Dorothea also owned her own restaurant on the island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, and then retired to Ft. Lauderdale.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a niece, Allie Douglas.

She is survived by her loving husband, Rupert Lean; and her large Robb family. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary