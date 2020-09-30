Dorothy Cooley

ATHENS - Dorothy Irene Cooley, 97, of Athens, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Nov. 6, 1922 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late William Guy and Myrta Estella Reeves Morrison.
She attended Mechanicsburg Elementary School and was a graduate of Athens High School. She was a former school bus driver for Beacon School and volunteered for the New-to-You Shop. She was a member of the Richland United Methodist Church, Athens Support of Singles, and Womens Gasco Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne (Tom) Mitchell of Athens, Connie (Larry) Clark of New Marshfield; two sons, Charles (Carol) Cooley of Baltimore, Ohio, Donald (Beth) Cooley of Albany; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cooley in 1988; a sister, Esther Burt; and five brothers, Edwin, Clarence, Dale, Merrill, and Paul Morrison.
The family would like to thank The Laurels of Athens and Ohio Health Hospice for all their care.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com