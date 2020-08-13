1/1
Dorothy Cox
1945 - 2020
COOLVILLE - Dorothy Cox, 75, of Coolville, OH, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1945 in Frost, OH, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Stalnaker Calaway. Dorothy was a member of the Albany Chapter of the Eastern Star 588; Vanderhoof Jolly Workers and the Domino's Ladies Group. She was also Carthage Township Clerk for 30 plus years and an avid cake decorator.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Earl Cox; son, Jeff and Stephanie Cox; daughter, Diana and Michael Westfall; brother, Bill and Diane Calaway; sister, Sara Jane Roofe and two grandsons, Lonnie Westfall and Wyatt Westfall.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Cox and a grandson, Noah Cox.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Vanderhoof Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
AUG
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Vanderhoof Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
