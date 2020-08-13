COOLVILLE - Dorothy Cox, 75, of Coolville, OH, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Camden-Clark Memorial Hospital.
She was born Aug. 11, 1945 in Frost, OH, daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Stalnaker Calaway. Dorothy was a member of the Albany Chapter of the Eastern Star 588; Vanderhoof Jolly Workers and the Domino's Ladies Group. She was also Carthage Township Clerk for 30 plus years and an avid cake decorator.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Earl Cox; son, Jeff and Stephanie Cox; daughter, Diana and Michael Westfall; brother, Bill and Diane Calaway; sister, Sara Jane Roofe and two grandsons, Lonnie Westfall and Wyatt Westfall.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Cox and a grandson, Noah Cox.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Vanderhoof Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
