JACKSONVILLE - Dorothy M. Downs, 71, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at her residence.

Born Dec. 18, 1947 in Millfield, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bonnie North Smith. She retired from T.S. Trim in Athens and was a former member of the Jacksonville V.F.W. and the Jacksonville Eagles. Dorothy was an accomplished artist and a wonderful cook.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth (Ray) Steyer of Jacksonville; three granddaughters, Lindsey (Braden) Doudna of Pomeroy, Katie Steyer of Millfield, and Nicole Steyer of Hilliard; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Shutts; step-children, John Downs, Sara Joyce, and Tessa Downs; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russell (Debbie) Smith of Wilmington Island, Georgia, and Randy (Donna) Smith of Glouster; a sister, Robin Hampton of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Downs; a brother, Jeff Smith; a step son, Chris Downs; and a brother-in-law, Carl Hampton.

Dorothy's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary