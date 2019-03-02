MILLFIELD - Dorothy Hunter Six Grinstead, 73, of Millfield, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.

Born Nov. 26, 1945 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Ines Smith Hunter. She was a member of the McDougal Church and was a former advisor for the Athens County 4-H.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Grinstead of Millfield; two sons, Keith (Kelly) Six of Millfield and Kevin (Rhonda) Six of Millfield; two daughters, Tink (Timothy) Taylor of Glouster and Judy Grinstead of Logan; grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Andrea, Lil' Gary, Gregory, Brittany, Alex, Ricky, Megan, Amber and Joshie; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike Hunter; and two sisters, Donna McCollister and Penny Bentley.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Six; a step-son, Rick Grinstead; two brothers, Gene and Walter Hunter; and two sisters, Carol Simpson and Wilda Sharpe.

Dorothy's wishes were to be cremated with no services observed. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019