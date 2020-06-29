Dorothy Hooper

GLOUSTER - Dorothy Lucille Hooper, 96, of Glouster, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens.
Born April 14, 1924 in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Waymer Ball. She was a member of the Glouster Depot Project and the 3 Star Senior Citizens where she enjoyed line dancing and playing chair volleyball. She also enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and cardinals.
She is survived by two sons, Terry (Vicky) Hooper and Jan (Lara) Hooper, both of Glouster; two daughters, Susie (Rich) Love of Trimble and Pam (Bill) Foughty of Georgia; grandchildren, Shelley (Cale) Lewis, Shane Hooper, Jonathan (Angie) Hooper, and Max Hooper all of Glouster, Josh (Kristen) Hooper of Canton, Michigan, Alicia (Jeremy) Murdy and Paige (Cody) Morrow, both of Roswell, Georgia, and Tyler (Megan) Foughty of Newnan, Georgia; great grandchildren, Kayla, Jon Michael, Harley, Aaron, Sydney, Mason, Cooper, J.J., Mettah, and Teagan; great grandchildren, Braxton and Carter; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Hooper; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ball and Joy Hooper.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hooper; sons, Duane and Michael; and brothers, Seymore, Virgil, Alden (Betty), Frank "Wilbur," and Errett (Ethel) Ball.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Gary Humphrey officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 35 E Chestnut St. #503, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Due to Covid19, the family is requiring that anyone who visits wear a face covering. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.