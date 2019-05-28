TUPPERS PLAINS - Dorothy Jean Barnhill Stout, 82, of Tuppers Plains, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was born June 30, 1936 in Columbus, daughter of the late Carl J. and Hazel L. Christy Barnhill. She was a 1954 graduate of Olive-Orange High School. On Sept. 10, 1955, Dorothy married James Robert Stout and they made their home in Tuppers Plains. She was employed by Ohio Fuel Gas Co. until the arrival of their daughters. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains, where she has worshipped and served faithfully.

Dorothy and Jim have enjoyed their many travels and have visited 49 states.

Dorothy had a lifelong love of the Ohio River and enjoyed camping, swimming, boating and water skiing with family and friends as well as years of round and western square dancing.

She is survived by her husband, James Stout; two daughters, Connie and Jimmer Soulsby and Terri and Pat Soulsby; her family, James, Shannon and Olivia Burton (also expecting Luke in July), Tyler, Devan and Maverick Brothers, Tara Soulsby and Steven Soulsby; a sister, Ruth Ann Barnhill Millhone; a sister-in-law, Grace Stout; and her extended family, church family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Vercia Stout; brother-in-law, Glen Stout; and granddaughter, Amanda Soulsby.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains, with Mark Brookins officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Tuppers Plains, OH 45783.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 29, 2019