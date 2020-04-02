Home

1928 - 2020
MELROSE - Mrs. Dorothy Emmer Warmke, 92, of Melrose, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Seagrass Village in Fleming Island. Mrs. Warmke was born in Moose Lake, MN on March 1, 1928 to the late Joseph and Viola (Ellson) Emmer. Prior to retirement she worked as a secretary in the medical field, but her greatest accomplishment as raising her children. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Warmke and four siblings. Survivors are, daughter, Julie Emmer of Orlando; sons, Jonathan Warmke (ZeZe) of Melrose, James Warmke (Amy) of Melrose, Jerome Warmke (Annie) of Philo, OH, Matthew Warmke of Austin, TX, Roman Warmke (Maria) of Athens, OH; brother, Gerald Emmer of Evergreen, CO. Also left are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Mrs. Warmke will be at a later date.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2020
