Dorthy Herrold
ATHENS - Dorothy Marie Davis Herrold, 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2020 at Hospice of Kimes, Athens. She was born Sept. 22, 1918 in Jackson, Ohio to Luther S. and Ethel (Darling) Davis of Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol Herrold of The Plains; step-grandson and his wife, Bryan and Andrea Gibson of The Plains; niece, Cindy (John) Lloyd of Jackson; Pat Willis, sister-in-law of Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Victor "Vic" Herrold on Dec. 19, 1998. They married Sept. 9, 1939 in Ashland, Ky. During their marriage Vic served with the army in Europe during World War II and later had a career with Texan Eastern while Dorothy was a homemaker.
Also preceding her in death was her son, John David Herrold, who passed on April 3, 2015. Others were brothers, Evan Davis, Robert Davis, and sister Helen Davis Oney; nephews, Steve Oney, Robert Oney, Daniel Oney, and Mike Davis.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. Burial was in Athens Memory Gardens next to her husband.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kimes Nursing Home and Hospice of Kimes for the caring, thoughtful, and loving attention given to Dorothy during her stay with them.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
