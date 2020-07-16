TRIMBLE - Dorothy D. Kennard, 81, of Trimble passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence. Born May 3, 1939 in Junction City, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Christine Beale Rushing. She retired from Ohio University and was a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ and the Junction City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy enjoyed working with her flowers, cooking, and gardening. She was a very loving and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a daughter, Valarie Arnold of Glouster; a son, Brad Kennard of Trimble; grandchildren, Amy Sawyers and Angel Kennard; great-grandchildren, Kyler Kennard, Kenzie Morris, Allison Kennard, Brianna Sawyers, and Matthew DeGarmore; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Kennard; two sons, Randy and Steve Kennard; a grandson, Matthew Sawyers; a special friend Ron Gravier; two brothers, Larry and Danny Rushing; and a sister, Barbara Mayes.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday July 19, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Contributions can be made to The Trimble Football Alumni Association c/o Terry Dugan, 18475 Jacksonville Rd. Glouster, Ohio 45732. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that anyone who visits, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
