COOLVILLE - Dottie (Brandeberry) Warne Wharton, 87, of Upper Arlington, Ohio died Jan. 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Coolville, on June 14, 1932 to Adam and Norma Brandeberry.
She graduated from Coolville High School in 1950 and graduated with high honors from Ohio University in 1954 with a BSED. She continued graduate study at The Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ralph Warne of Hillsboro, Ohio; her brother Keith (Evelyn) Brandeberry; and her grandson, Mitchell Holland.
She is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Wharton, and daughters Jane (Jim) White and Joyce Holland; granddaughters Kylie White and Corinne "Cori" Holland; step-daughters Beth (Todd) Bullard and Molly Clark, and many step-grandchildren; sister-in-law Cathy (Mike) Brady; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dottie loved teaching. She taught at Crestview Junior High and Dominion Junior High from 1954-1961 and at Westland High School from 1985-1994. She was also a substitute teacher for South Western City School District until 2006. Dottie was an active member of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, The Ohio State University's Women's Club, and OSU's Couples' Duplicate Bridge. She volunteered at Picnic with the Pops, as an usher for CAPA, and on many church ministries. She also enjoyed OSU sports, reading, playing tennis, and skiing.
Dottie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was moved to The Forum at Knightsbridge in 2011. Soon after, her husband, Dick, moved into the Independent Living side of The Forum so he could walk across the hall multiple times each day to see his "sweetie." She loved holding his hand and listening to his stories. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, and generous grandmother.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Forum at Knightsbridge for their wonderful support over the past eight years. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 4th, 4-7 p.m. at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43220.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, Ohio 43215, or online at www.alz.org/centralohio/donate on Dottie's tribute page. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 19, 2020