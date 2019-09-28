|
ATHENS - The family of Dr. Douglas K. Adie is sad to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Dr. Adie was a Professor Emeritus of Economics at Ohio University. He was active in the Christian Community and a member of the Gideons. He lived in Athens from 1968 until 2017.
Doug is survived by his wife Dolores; children, Rebecca, Tim and Steve; a sister, Bev Beck; and nine grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 29, 2019