ASHVILLE - Dwayne Marvin Tackett Jr., 38, of Ashville, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

He was born May 5, 1981 in Columbus, son of Dwayne M. Tackett Sr. of Ashville and Karen S. Phelps Simms of Logan. He was married to Sarah Renee Gessells Tackett who survives.

Dwayne was a truck driver that contracted for the US Postal Service. He loved to play the guitar, and was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.

Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by step-mother, Corrina Tackett of Ashville; step-father, Doug Simms of Logan; children, Noah, Owen and Moriah Tackett; brothers, David Douglas Simms and Richard Allen Simms both of Logan; half brother, Dustin Tackett; step-sister, Heather Tackett; father-in-law, Michael Gessells of Logan; mother-in-law, Sharon Hundley of Ashville; brother-in-law, Chad (Jo) Scott of Ashville; maternal grandparents, Carol and Richard Seymour of Newark and Dave and Carol Phelps of New Plymouth; uncles, Gary and Diane Phelps of Sinking Springs and Michael and Joyce Phelps of Ashville; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by father-in-law Woodrow "Woody" Hundley; aunt Treasa Lynn Holland; and great-grandmother Eileen Peevler.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Lewis Dunnells officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may visit from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Dwayne Marvin Tackett may be made to Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, OH 45764 to help with expenses.

