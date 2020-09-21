1/
Earl Guess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOLVILLE - Earl Leroy Guess, 85, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1935 in Millfield, OH, son of the late Willard "Bill" and Bertha Green Guess. Earl enjoyed pitching horseshoes, playing euchre, gardening, making crafts, playing his guitar on the front porch, hunting, fishing and building things from wood.
Earl was a master carpenter for over 50 years, retiring from Schiedner Const. He also built many homes for family, friends and neighbors. Earl was very proud of his six kids, 14 grandkids and 20 great-grandkids. He was very proud of his family and was a great father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Washburn Guess; three sons, Delbert (Darlene) Guess, Michael (Marcia) Guess and Ralph and (Juanita) Guess; three daughters, Earlene Hall, Debra (Phil) Blackford and Lavondia (Ronald) Smith; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and two sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 15 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor George Horner officiating.
Visitation will be held Monday from 3-8 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White-Schwarzel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved