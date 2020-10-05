Earl Radcliffe

ATHENS - Earl F. Radcliffe, 94, Athens, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at The Lindley Inn of The Plains.
He was born May 5, 1926, in Columbus, OH, to the late Frank E. and Melva Hart Radcliffe. He was a 1944 graduate of Albany High School, while in school he worked at Munn's Store and was known as the ice man. That same year 1944 he joined the U.S. Navy and spent two years on the U.S. L.S.T. 799, and was in the invasion of Okinawa, and spent time in the South Pacific area of the war. Returning home he worked again for Perry Munn Grocery, and in 1949 became employed at the McBee Co. for 23 years as a offset pressman. For a few years he worked for Modern Woodmen Insurance, and later was in business at Economy Supply Co.
He was a life time member of Albany Grange 1611, Pomona Grange, State and National Grange, and the Albany V.F.W. #9893. He was a member of the Constitution Lodge #426 for 50 years, Modern Woodman of America, and the AARP. A former member of the Albany Lions Club and Albany Senior Citizens. He was also a member of Albany United Methodist Church, where he served 10 years plus as chairman of the official board.
Earl was an avid Cincinnati Red's baseball fan, from the 1939-46 era of manager Bill McKechnie to the present time. He has collected lots of Red's souvenirs his friends gave him over the years. For several years he bought season tickets and shared them with friends who enjoyed baseball.
Earl is survived by children, Steven (Sue Ellen) Radcliffe of West Chester, OH and Denise Radcliffe of Minneapolis, MN.; grandchildren, Greg Radcliffe, Bradley (Katie) Smith, and Jaime (Nate) DeMaris and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine R. Radcliffe; brothers, Delphine and Charles F. Radcliffe; sisters, Doris Hufford, Maxine Webster, and Aldine Crossen.
Private family graveside services will be in Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 74, Albany, Ohio 45710, or the donors favorite charity. you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneral home.com
