NELSONVILLE - Robert "Ed" Johnson, 76, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 22, 1943 in Hocking County, son of the late Carl W. and Grace Stephenson Johnson. He was married to Hope K. Thompson Johnson, who survives, for 56 years.
Ed was a graduate of Buchtel-York High School and was a retired heavy equipment operator for Ohio Oil Gathering and Waste Management.
In addition to his wife, Hope, he is survived by children, Ed (Sara) Johnson of Rockbridge and Denise (Dennis) Johnson McGoldrick of Lancaster; grandchildren, Nathan (Caelin) Johnson of Mansfield, Kyle (Kayla) Johnson of Logan, Danielle McGoldrick and Megan McGoldrick both of Lancaster, Jennifer McGoldrick of Galena and Katie McGoldrick of Logan; great-grandchildren, Rowan Johnson and Finley Quinn on the way; brothers, Donald Johnson of Carbon Hill and Roger (Ellen) Johnson of New Marshfield; sister, Arvella Lehman of Nelsonville and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lonice, Woodruff, Harold and Roy Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 4, 2019