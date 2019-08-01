Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
the Bishopville Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Nott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie E. Nott


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie E. Nott Obituary
GLOUSTER - Eddie E. Nott, 78, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Born March 3, 1941 in Oakdale, he was the son of the late Jeff E. and Faye Lowery Nott. He retired from Trimble Local Schools, was a former Trimble Township Trustee, and a member of the Oakdale Church of Christ. Eddie was an avid hunter and fisherman. 
He is survived by three sons, Eddie "Butch" (Penny) Nott of Orient, Mark (Sandy) Nott of Glouster and Rick (Deb) Nott of Columbus; a daughter, Julie Nott of Glouster; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay (Kenny) Bryson of Columbus and Betty Coffman of Glouster; and a special friend, Scott Spears and family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois "Dena" Nott; a brother, David Nott; and a sister, Janice Keith Pulley. 
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now