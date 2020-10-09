1/
Edith Henderson
MCARTHER - Edith A. Henderson, 72, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Born April 1, 1948, in Carpenter, OH, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Margaret Pratt Perry. She was a homemaker.
Edith is survived by children, Peggy Hartley of Albany, Eric Henderson of Albany, and Amy Henderson of Buckeye Lake; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita Ward of Albany, and Edna Floyd of Phoenix, AZ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henderson; a daughter, Bridget Evener; sisters, Sandra Mason, and Carolyn Powell.
Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Carl Radcliff officiating. Burial will be in Bean Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 p.m. prior to the services.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
