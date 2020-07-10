ALBANY - Edna L. Coen, 87 of Albany, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 27, 1933 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Watson and Elsie McClain Beatty.
A graduate of Albany High School, she was formerly employed at McBee Corp. and retired after 20+ years of service as a cook from Alexander High School. She was a member of Columbia Chapel Christian Church and attended East Athens Church of Christ. She was a lifelong Albany resident. She enjoyed yard sales, her family and her grandchildren's sporting activities.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Joyce Clevenger and Cathy (Mike) Bobo both of Albany; two sons, Michael Coen and his girlfriend, Avonelle Sollars and Leo "Jay" (Angel) Coen, Jr. both of Albany; eight grandchildren, Kristipher Michael Coen, Kenneth Coen, Andrea (Doug) Sprague, David Tyler (Lisa Prince) Bobo, Zachery Bobo, Janesa Coen and her fiancÃ©, Tony Bishop, Kody Coen and Adam Coen; three great-grandchildren, Michael Stephen Coen, Kristipher Michael Coen, Jr. and Brody Jaxon Sprague; two sisters, Thelma Hartman of Florida, Ethel (Jay) Dowel of Tennessee; also surviving are several nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Bobbi Goble.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Leo E. Coen, Sr., who died July 6, 2018; four sisters, Eula Klinger, Mary Napper, Grace Gibson and Mable Stout; three brothers, Harold "Bub", Robert "Bob" and Cedric "Ralph" Beatty; and a great grandson, Kaydin Bishop.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens officiated by H. Willard Love, Minister. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face coving and observe social distancing at the service. The funeral service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website Tuesday afternoon. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
