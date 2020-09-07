Edward Green

MILLFIELD - Edward C. Green, 76, of Millfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 6, 1944 in Kentucky. He was the son of the late Steve and Miriam Eloise Forgoress. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local #18 and was a member of the Bread of Life Church in Jacksonville.
He is survived by his wife, Trinia Elswick Green; one son, Lawrence "Larry" Green; two daughters Lydia (Kenneth) McLean and Stephanie (Tim) Campbell; 10 grandchildren, Chelsea, Christian, Alexander, Taylor, Zeke, Elijah, Haley, Wesley, Owen and Emma; a step-son, Charles E. Jones II; three grandsons Chris, Isaiah, and Clarence Jones; six great-grandchildren, Hadley, Elliana, Frankie, Lillie, Kinsley, and Colton; and a nephew Steve Forgoress.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy Green; a stepdaughter, Heather Jones; a sister, Evelyn Forgoress; and a brother, Steve Forgoress.
There will be a memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Bread of Life Church in Jacksonville with Pastor Ron Fierce officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to the Bread of Life Church, PO Box 15, Jacksonville, OH 45740. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.