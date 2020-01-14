Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jager Funeral Home
Athens, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Leatherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Leatherwood


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Leatherwood Obituary
CIRCLEVILLE - Edwin Carlisle Leatherwood, 80, passed away at his home in Ashville, Ohio and went to his new home in Heaven with Jesus Christ on Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born May, 1939 to Guy Hoyt Leatherwood and Louise Francis (Schieser) Leatherwood in Circleville, Ohio. He was a 1957 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School going on to receive a Comprehensive Science and Education degree from Ohio State University in 1960. He accepted a teaching position at Montgomery Jr. High School in San Diego, California where he met his future wife, Dorene.
He later returned to Ohio to be near family and received his Master's Degree in School Administration in 1963 from Ohio University. He taught 7th grade science for Circleville Schools; was a vice-principal and principal of Morgan County High School in McConnelsville; was a supervisor for Athens County Schools; and also worked briefly for the Veteran's Administration. He taught science at Glouster High School in 1972 and was the principal of Trimble Elementary from 1973 until his retirement in 1992.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorene Leatherwood; his children, Aaron (Carly) Leatherwood of Athens, David (Lisa) Leatherwood of Columbus, Susan (Scott) Applegate of Ashville, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Maria, Benjamin, Anna, Jonathan, Alex, Emily and Ella.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jacob Applegate.
Ed's care and love for others, his curiosity, his interest in the world, and his desire to make the world a better place will be deeply missed. The family will welcome family and friends for visitation at Jagers Funeral Home of Athens on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.; and Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment at Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Family and friends are invited to share memories and lunch at Circleville First Baptist Church following the services. Special thanks to the caregivers who provided assistance to the family and to Mount Carmel Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Ohio or the Edwin Leatherwood Scholarship Fund at Trimble Local Schools, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster, OH 45732. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -