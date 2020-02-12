Home

Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Eileen Jones
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Heath Church of Christ
1331 Chapel Way
Heath, OH
Funeral services for Eileen Jones, 97 of Newark, will be held Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio with Dave Mason officiating. Burial will follow service at Green Lawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Eileen passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at the Inn at Chapel Grove surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 9, 1922 in Athens County to John and May (Green) Kasler.
She was a 1940 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School and a 1968 graduate of the Ohio School of Banking. Eileen retired from the Chase Bank in Athens after serving as an officer for 20 years. She also was a real estate agent with her husband for several years in Athens. Eileen was a member of the Heath Church of Christ and XYZ Seniors Ministries and the Ft. Myers First Christian Church. She was a 65 year member of the Athens Chapter of OES.
She is survived by her sons, Dow Lee Bridgewater of Columbus, Glen A Bridgewater of FL, Mark B. Bridgewater of Ft. Myers, FL; step-daughter, Sue Begg of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Tammi (Bob) Mattey, Traci (Bryce) Ferris, Trisha (Kyle) Ullman, Michael Bridgewater; step-grandchildren, Brenda Buchy, Brian Begg, Leslie Barker, Mike Jones; great-grandchildren, Brandon Ullman, Hunter Yoho, Liam and Tara Buchy; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Elmer Jones; step-son, Tom Jones; sister, Lovella Lester; brother, Harlan Kasler; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Bridgewater; and special friend, Rutter.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Heath Church of Christ Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe expressed at www.vocfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 13, 2020
