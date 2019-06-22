JACKSONVILLE - Eileen M. (Gwilym) Mingus, 86, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Logan Health Care Center after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennet Hill Gwilym. She was a member of the Hocking Valley Parrish (Greens Run Church of Christ) and was retired from Goodyear in Logan.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Mingus of Jacksonville and Denise (David) Henry of Hebron; two daughters-in-law, Sue Whitmore Mingus of Buchtel and Crystal Diller Mingus of Newark; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Ruth Bricker.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Mingus; two sons, Randy and Rick Mingus; her in-laws, Elizabeth and Wilfred Mingus; a sister, Mary Alice Stoll; and brothers, Ernest, Bill John, and Ike Gwilym.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to any of the following: , 31 W. Whipp Road Dayton OH 45459; Logan Healthcare Center, 300 Arlington Ave. Logan, OH 43138 or Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 23, 2019