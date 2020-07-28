1/1
Eleanor Douglas
COOLVILLE - Eleanor Douglas, 94, of Coolville, OH, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 5, 1925 in New Lexington, OH, daughter of the late Verl and Binice Osborn Tuttle. She was a member of Little Hocking Church of Christ.
Eleanor is survived by a son, Richard and Joyce Douglas; two daughters, Gay Ann and Bob Burke and Barb and Mike Long; brother, Bill and Faye Tuttle; grandchildren, Lori and Jeff Amos, Randy and Sharla Burke, Kelly Douglas, Jerrod and Maria Douglas, Cortni and Mike Brunty and Ashli Sesher; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Cara, Paige, Morgan, Reagan, Riley, Megan, Brayden, Kaden, Landon, Alee, Haedan, Averi and Madyx.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Hank" Douglas; grandson, Scott; brother, Bob Tuttle and two sisters, Oneita Cole and Jaunita Guthrie.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Eleanor's aides, Jennie, Diane, Amber and Heather and to her hospice nurses, Melissa, Kim and Tammy.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Meigs County Memory Gardens in Pomeroy, OH with Steve Fuchs officiating.
At Eleanor's request, there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Health Care and Hospice, 444 West Union Street, Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
