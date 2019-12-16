Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor Robinson Obituary
CHESTERHILL - Elinor J. Massey Robinson, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Heartland Nursing Home in Chillicothe.
She was born on July 12, 1935 in Chesterhill, Ohio, to the late Deighton and Dorothy Chapman Massey. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Robinson of Chillicothe and David Robinson of Orient; three daughters, Denise Robinson of Chillicothe, Pamela Towler of Columbus and Cynthia Parker of Clarksburg; three brothers, Jim Dille of Amesville, George Massey of Malta and John Massey of Reynoldsburg; a sister, Louise Jago of Amesville; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a grandson.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Friends may call on the family from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on the day of the services. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -