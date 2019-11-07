|
HOUSTON - Elizabeth Ann (Beth) Bumpass Tremusini, 54, passed away in Houston, Texas on Friday, Nov. 1, after a short battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Ann and Jim Wilhelm and the late Dudley Bumpass.
She graduated from Athens High School in 1983. She attended Ohio University before entering the Air Force. After serving four years in the Air Force she was a military wife for 23 years. She also worked for Artworks Ad. Agency in Killeen, Texas and Westco Ground Maintenance in Houston, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jeff Tremusini; daughters, Krystin Campbell, Ashley and husband Roger Delgado, Jenni and husband Brandon Tremusini; a son, Jason and wife Claudia Tremusini; a brother, Andy and wife Angel Bumpass; a sister, Lynne Kennedy; half-brothers, Mickey and Terry Bumpass and family and Peter and Bonnie Bumpass and family; a half-sister, Katherine Sanner and family and a half-sister-in-law, Marie Bumpass and family; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Eloise Tremusini, sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Tim Janssen, brother's and sister's-in-law, Mark and Teresa Tremusini and Steve and Stephanie Tremusini; she had eight grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Kylie, Gage, Landon, Kaydan, A.J., Elias, Avan and Nico; she also had five aunts and three uncles and their families, as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by all of her grandparents; uncle and aunt, Kent and Libby Bumpass; uncles, Marvin Whiteside and Randy McCamish; a nephew, Jamie McCamish; nieces, Taylor and Savannah Tremusini; and two half-brothers, Charles Bumpass and Steve Sanner.
Beth loved her family. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was full of life and enjoyed it very much. She was very talented in making things and very musical. She will be missed greatly by her family and all who knew her. She was a Christian by faith and a Southern Baptist by choice.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Family Cremation Service Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Services will be Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Houston Northwest Church, with Pastor Darren Carver.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in Beth's memory.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 8, 2019