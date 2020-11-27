ATHENS - Elizabeth Ann (Hoffman, Borchard) Goedicke died on Nov. 7, 2020, in Athens, OH. Born on June 10, 1928, she was preceded in death by her parents, Earle Conkling Hoffman and Margaret (Milsom) Hoffman of Buffalo, New York. Elizabeth "Tish" married Robert Daniel Borchard on Aug. 27, 1949, and they had five children, John Robert (Suzanne) Borchard, Peter Earle (Lisa) Borchard, Jeanne Margaret (Scott) Baird, Patricia Ann (Robert) Davis (both deceased), and Janet Ellen (Don) Cogar. Divorced in 1971, she was then married to Victor Goedicke from 1971 until his death in 1996.
Elizabeth was known by all as a kind, intelligent, compassionate woman who always placed her family first, and who affected the lives of many others with her unconditional love and laughter. She studied to be a concert pianist and loved opera, physics, plants, and reading.
Active politically in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Athens, OH, she was also involved in her son Peter's business, Companion Plants, for many years. Elizabeth was the first female employee at the Athens Post Office.
She is survived by four of her children, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, stepchildren, and many others who regarded her as their honorary Mom, Nanny, Gigi, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.