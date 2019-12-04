|
ATHENS - Elizabeth Ann Kralik, born April 10, 1938, peacefully passed away at her daughter's home in Galena, Ohio.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Samual and Elizabeth Jackson; a sister, Louise Imber; a brother, Joe Jackson; and a grandson, Christopher Spaulding.
She is survived by her five children, spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Rose (Spaulding) and Pat Hitesman, Libby and Justin Evans (Gregory and Annabell) and Sarah Spaulding; Ann and Tim Thompson, Taylor, Ryan, Jordan and Bexley Thompson; Tom Sweeney, Vera Sweeney; Kathryn and Scott Bendure, Clancey and Claire Sweeney, Josephine Sweeney Rogers, Carter Bendure; Michael and Jennifer Dickinson Sweeney, Sam, Andrew, William Sweeney; in addition, she is survived by her longtime friend who fondly considered her his sister, Sidi Meyara.
Elizabeth was the oldest of six children; she graduated from St Mary's Catholic High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in 1955. She continued to college at Seton Hill, Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and settled in Athens in 1972.
She has been an active member of both Christ the King and St. Paul's Catholic Churches. Educating children and adults in the faith was one of her passions. She taught CCD, Vacation Bible School, facilitated adult education classes for The People of God program. Any time volunteers were needed, Elizabeth was there to help. Her love of sacred music led her to join the choir at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Elizabeth was a good friend to many people. She spent much of her time, visiting people who were sick or lonely, bringing along her lovely smile and laugh that could lift anyone's spirit.
Elizabeth's hobbies were vast, she was skilled in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and had a passion of sewing. For over 40 years Elizabeth served as a stationary missionary, hosting students from all over the world; teaching them life skills and confidence. She loved her animals. She had the gift of gab, would make friends out of strangers and could fix anything. We are confident that she is having a grand conversation with God and all the angels, bending their ears on the true meaning of life, the universe and everything.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, College and Mill Streets, Athens, with Msgr. Donald Horak as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 5, 2019