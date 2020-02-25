Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Buchanan Obituary
Ella Louise Buchanan, 94 of Cincinnati, formerly of Glouster passed away Feb. 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Ellis and Nora Lee Quinn Moore.
She is survived by a son, Dave (Bonnie) Buchanan of South Lebanon, OH; a daughter, Sally (Randy) Kramer of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Colin and Ian Buchanan; a sister-in-law, Jody Moore of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Buck" Buchanan; two sisters, Genelle Moore and Lucille Wolf; two brothers, Charles Edward Moore and Art Moore; a brother-in-law, James Wolf; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Moore.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with Pastor Brent Sturm officiating. There will be a reception at the Bishopville Church of Christ Social Hall immediately following the service. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -