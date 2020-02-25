|
|
GLOUSTER - Ella Louise Buchanan, 94 of Cincinnati, formerly of Glouster passed away Feb. 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Ellis and Nora Lee Quinn Moore.
She is survived by a son, Dave (Bonnie) Buchanan of South Lebanon, OH; a daughter, Sally (Randy) Kramer of Cincinnati; two grandchildren, Colin and Ian Buchanan; a sister-in-law, Jody Moore of Glouster; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Buck" Buchanan; two sisters, Genelle Moore and Lucille Wolf; two brothers, Charles Edward Moore and Art Moore; a brother-in-law, James Wolf; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Moore.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with Pastor Brent Sturm officiating. There will be a reception at the Bishopville Church of Christ Social Hall immediately following the service. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2020