AMESVILLE - Ellen Louise "Sis" Mitchell, 63, of Amesville, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born Feb. 21, 1957 in Euclid, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert James and Ethel Jean Archbold Federer. She was married to the late William Lee Mitchell Sr. who preceded her in death.
She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Ellen is survived her children, Jamie (James) Spratlin of Amesville, Ashley (Kent) Felts of New Marshfield, Jessica (Scott) Hook of Athens, Errett Mitchell and Blake Mitchell both of Amesville, William Mitchell, Anna Coffman, Patricia Stefko, Darrell (Hannah) Mitchell, Bonnie Mitchell and Timothy Mitchell; 32 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Monica) Federer, Steve (Rebecca) Federer and Scott (Dawn) Federer; sisters, Ann (Ed) Kepler and Traci (Austin) Norris; sister-in-law, Janet Federer; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and James Federer.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Rev. Justin Roush officiating. Cremation to follow the services. Friends may visit on Tuesday July 7 from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
