Elmer Chiplinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Elmer L. Chiplinski, 57, Glouster passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born July 16, 1962 in Athens. He was an HVAC Technician with HAPCAP.
He is survived by his mother, Louella Cochran Collins; two sons, Eric (Alex) Chiplinski and Bill (Holly) Love; a daughter, Jackie (David) Chiplinski; five grandsons; six granddaughters; and sisters, Mary Wilson and Dianne Kilgore.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Chiplinski.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and please wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved