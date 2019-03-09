|
|
ATHENS - Elsie C. Welch, 72, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Oct. 5, 1946, in Guysville, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Edna Satterfield Irvin. She was a homemaker and a retired cook for Alexander Local Schools.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie Woodyard, a sister-in-law, Alice Irvin; a niece, Cortney; and extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Welch; a brother, Dan Irvin; and a sister, Elaine Kirby.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2019