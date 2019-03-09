Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Welch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Welch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie Welch Obituary
ATHENS - Elsie C. Welch, 72, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Oct. 5, 1946, in Guysville, she was the daughter of the late Wayne and Edna Satterfield Irvin. She was a homemaker and a retired cook for Alexander Local Schools.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie Woodyard, a sister-in-law, Alice Irvin; a niece, Cortney; and extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Welch; a brother, Dan Irvin; and a sister, Elaine Kirby.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
You may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now