STEWART - Elvis D. Tabler, 63, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born in Columbus, on Sep. 24, 1975 to Cecil and the late Margaret Tabler. Elvis was a graduate of Federal-Hocking High School and a veteran of the U.S Air Force. He is survived by his father, Cecil; sister, Veva Tabler; son, Jordan Tabler; and step-children, Julian James, Jalona James and Chantelle Tartt.

There will be a memorial service held Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Kilvert Community Church on McGraw Road, Stewart, Ohio.







