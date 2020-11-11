1/
Elvis Tabler
STEWART - Elvis D. Tabler, 63, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born in Columbus, on Sep. 24, 1975 to Cecil and the late Margaret Tabler. Elvis was a graduate of Federal-Hocking High School and a veteran of the U.S Air Force. He is survived by his father, Cecil; sister, Veva Tabler; son, Jordan Tabler; and step-children, Julian James, Jalona James and Chantelle Tartt.
There will be a memorial service held Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Kilvert Community Church on McGraw Road, Stewart, Ohio.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
