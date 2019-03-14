REEDSVILLE - Emeri Alexandra Connery, 26, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Big Stone Gap, Va.

She was a 2011 graduate of Eastern High School, Reedsville, Ohio, and earned a master's degree in health administration.

Emeri's love, happiness and passion for life was easy to see from day one. These qualities carried over to every aspect of her life and resonated with anyone who knew her or of her. Having an active mother and father, older sister and two brothers allowed Emeri to not only fall in love with sports and fitness, but to excel and make a living out of it.

Emeri, Klint and Kyle began taking weight training and aerobics seriously in high school. Emeri competed in cross country, track and field and basketball. Her love and passion for health and fitness expanded worldwide and touched many people's lives. Emeri not only had the looks but the personality, work ethic, and guts to make it to the next level.

She treated everyone the same, as she would want to be treated. She was beautiful inside and out and earned everything she had throughout her life.

Emeri was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Herman Blanken.

She is survived by her father, Fred K. Connery Jr. of Bucyrus, Ohio; her mother, Sheri Blanken of Glouster, Ohio; her sister, Madison Trace (Brady) of Glouster; her triplet brothers, Kyle Connery of Forks, Wash., and Klint Connery of Morgantown, W.Va.; her paternal grandparents, Fred K. Sr. and Judy Connery of St. Albans, W.Va.; maternal grandmother, Arlene Blanken of East Stone Gap; and two nephews, Mason and Camden Trace.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 4 p.m. at Eastern High School, 38900 Route 7, Reedsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Emeri Connery Flying Eagle Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank, P.O. Box 187, Glouster, OH 45732.