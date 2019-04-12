GLOUSTER - Emily R. Stanley, 57, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence. Born Dec. 26, 1961, in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Adaline Ponn Hardy.

Emily attended Greens Run Christian Church. She was known to be a skilled tap dancer - learning from her father, Andy, who taught tap in Glouster for several years.

She is survived by her husband, Steven B. Stanley of Glouster; a son, Shayne Stanley of Glouster; two grandchildren, Blake Stanley and Bryce Downs; two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Hardy and Sam (Carolyn) Hardy, both of Hollister; a sister-in-law, Debbie Hardy of Hollister; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shad Eric Stanley; and a brother, Charlie Hardy.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Debbie Koons officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from noon until the time of service.