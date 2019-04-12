Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Stanley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emily Stanley Obituary
GLOUSTER - Emily R. Stanley, 57, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence. Born Dec. 26, 1961, in Nelsonville, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Adaline Ponn Hardy.
Emily attended Greens Run Christian Church. She was known to be a skilled tap dancer - learning from her father, Andy, who taught tap in Glouster for several years.
She is survived by her husband, Steven B. Stanley of Glouster; a son, Shayne Stanley of Glouster; two grandchildren, Blake Stanley and Bryce Downs; two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Hardy and Sam (Carolyn) Hardy, both of Hollister; a sister-in-law, Debbie Hardy of Hollister; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shad Eric Stanley; and a brother, Charlie Hardy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville, with Debbie Koons officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from noon until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrison Funeral Chapel
Download Now