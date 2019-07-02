GLOUSTER - Emily B. Toth, 63, of Glouster, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Born June 26, 1956 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late William Howard and June Withem Humphrey. She was employed by T.S. Trim in Athens and later in Canal Winchester, a member of the Bishopville Church of Christ and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Toth of Glouster; a son, Jeremy (Jamie Palmer) Toth of Chauncey; a brother, Gary (LaVerne) Humphrey of Glouster; a sister-in-law, Emily Humphrey; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Humphrey.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.