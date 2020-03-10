|
|
ALBANY - Emma M. Whittington, 97, Albany, passed away Monday March 9, 2020, at Kimes Convalescent Center, Athens, Ohio.
Born Oct. 17, 1922, in Meigs Co. she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Bolton and Neva Morse Ator. She was a house wife, a member of Carpenter Baptist Church and the church pianist, a member of the Carpenter Busy Bees, and a former 4-H Advisor.
She is survived by children Lynn (Joe) McWhorter of Rosanky, TX, Diana Sue Burke, Jennifer Barstow, and Ronda Green all of Albany; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Whittington; and son-in-law, J.W. Burke.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be in School Lot Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers you may make memorial donations the Carpenter Baptist Church. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 11, 2020