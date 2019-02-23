GUYSVILLE - Ernest McGrath, Jr., 78, of Guysville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville with his family by his side.

He was born June 7, 1940 in Shade, son of the late Molly (Braton) and Ernest McGrath, Sr. Ernest loved to ride motorcycles, was a truck driver for 20 years and a mechanic all his life. He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and a President of the People's Club.

Ernest's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Nursing Center.

He is survived by a brother, LeRoy (Mona) McGrath; his children, Larry McGrath (Kat Man), Shannon, Charlene (Pumpkin), Elena Dawn, Missy McGrath, Candy, David McGrath, Christie (Sean) Maser and Tricia Queen; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Rebecca Haning, and a daughter, Deanna McGrath.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

