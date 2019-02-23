Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
9 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest McGrath Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest McGrath Jr. Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Ernest McGrath, Jr., 78, of Guysville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville with his family by his side.
He was born June 7, 1940 in Shade, son of the late Molly (Braton) and Ernest McGrath, Sr. Ernest loved to ride motorcycles, was a truck driver for 20 years and a mechanic all his life. He was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and a President of the People's Club.
Ernest's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Nursing Center.
He is survived by a brother, LeRoy (Mona) McGrath; his children, Larry McGrath (Kat Man), Shannon, Charlene (Pumpkin), Elena Dawn, Missy McGrath, Candy, David McGrath, Christie (Sean) Maser and Tricia Queen; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Rebecca Haning, and a daughter, Deanna McGrath.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Download Now